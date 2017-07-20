“Polar Express: Movie Night in the Village” postponed…

UPDATE: Due to the extreme heat index forecasted, the Village of Clemmons has POSTPONED Friday night’s “Polar Express: Movie Night in the Village” outdoor movie night til August 25…

Safety is always our number one concern. We look forward to seeing you in August!

**Thanks to Forsyth Woman and Forsyth Family Magazines for letting WBFJ know about the update!!! https://goo.gl/6ypZ2U