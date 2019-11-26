Plymouth, Mass: More details about the first Thanksgiving Feast

A 1621 letter does not explicitly say that turkey was served at the first so-called Thanksgiving feast – nor does it mention pies or cake, for that matter — but it does refers to ‘fowl’.

Years before the Mayflower arrived in the U.S., other colonists and native people, in what are now Florida, Virginia, Maine and Texas, held religious services to give thanks.

Before they’re served piles of turkey and pie, kids often hear the story of the first Thanksgiving — how Pilgrims and native Americans came together to feast and count their blessings.

But most aren’t told native people likely outnumbered English colonists 2-to-1 at the harvest feast in 1621. Nor do they usually learn just how much Pilgrims relied on the native Wampanoag tribe during those tough early days.

As Plymouth, Massachusetts, prepares for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in 1620, new archaeological work at the town’s original Pilgrim settlement has unearthed more artifacts from native Americans than anticipated.

The discovery provides more context to a Dec. 11, 1621, letter written by Edward Winslow, an early Pilgrim, to a friend back in England that offers the clearest clues about the feast that became known as the first Thanksgiving.

About half of the 102 Pilgrims who arrived the year before died the first winter, meaning native people would have nearly doubled the 50 or so Pilgrims at the 1621 event.

The 3-day feast was a time of games, military demonstrations, rejoicing and religious services. Thanking God for their blessings and harvest was in the tradition of the Pilgrims’ Separatist Church. -Researcher Tom Begley

Ed Winslow’s 1621 letter does not explicitly say their feast included turkey — nor does it mention pies or cake, for that matter — but refers to fowl. Turkey, duck, pheasants and geese would have been plentiful in the area.

Winslow also wrote the native people went out and killed five deer for the feast.

The English colony’s governor, William Bradford, in a diary called Plymouth Plantation, singled out the abundance of wild turkey near the settlement – suggesting a “strong likelihood” of turkey at the ‘first’ feast.

Pork, venison, rabbit, chicken, pork and goats would also have been available for the first Thanksgiving. Vegetables could have included traditional favorites like squash and pumpkin as well as carrots and turnip greens. Grapes and cherries also would have been available in the area, as would cod, lobster, mussels and other fish.