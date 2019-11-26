Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Plymouth, Mass: More details about the first Thanksgiving Feast

Plymouth, Mass: More details about the first Thanksgiving Feast

Verne HillNov 26, 2019Comments Off on Plymouth, Mass: More details about the first Thanksgiving Feast

Like

A 1621 letter does not explicitly say that turkey was served at the first so-called Thanksgiving feast – nor does it mention pies or cake, for that matter — but it does refers to ‘fowl’.

 Years before the Mayflower arrived in the U.S., other colonists and native people, in what are now Florida, Virginia, Maine and Texas, held religious services to give thanks.

Before they’re served piles of turkey and pie, kids often hear the story of the first Thanksgiving — how Pilgrims and native Americans came together to feast and count their blessings.

But most aren’t told native people likely outnumbered English colonists 2-to-1 at the harvest feast in 1621. Nor do they usually learn just how much Pilgrims relied on the native Wampanoag tribe during those tough early days.

As Plymouth, Massachusetts, prepares for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in 1620, new archaeological work at the town’s original Pilgrim settlement has unearthed more artifacts from native Americans than anticipated.

The discovery provides more context to a Dec. 11, 1621, letter written by Edward Winslow, an early Pilgrim, to a friend back in England that offers the clearest clues about the feast that became known as the first Thanksgiving.

About half of the 102 Pilgrims who arrived the year before died the first winter, meaning native people would have nearly doubled the 50 or so Pilgrims at the 1621 event.

The 3-day feast was a time of games, military demonstrations, rejoicing and religious services. Thanking God for their blessings and harvest was in the tradition of the Pilgrims’ Separatist Church. -Researcher Tom Begley

Ed Winslow’s 1621 letter does not explicitly say their feast included turkey — nor does it mention pies or cake, for that matter — but refers to fowl. Turkey, duck, pheasants and geese would have been plentiful in the area.

Winslow also wrote the native people went out and killed five deer for the feast.

The English colony’s governor, William Bradford, in a diary called Plymouth Plantation, singled out the abundance of wild turkey near the settlement – suggesting a “strong likelihood” of turkey at the ‘first’ feast.

Pork, venison, rabbit, chicken, pork and goats would also have been available for the first Thanksgiving. Vegetables could have included traditional favorites like squash and pumpkin as well as carrots and turnip greens. Grapes and cherries also would have been available in the area, as would cod, lobster, mussels and other fish.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/26/native-americans-dominated-first-thanksgiving-feast-plymouth/4248526002/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Alert: Paws off these Holiday foods

Verne HillNov 26, 2019

Tips: Food Safety during the Holidays

Verne HillNov 26, 2019

“The Christmas Tree Lady”

Verne HillNov 26, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
27
Wed
6:00 pm Community Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Bridge Fellowship (Kernersville)
Community Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Bridge Fellowship (Kernersville)
Nov 27 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a FREE meal, however registration is recommended: http://www.youareloved.org 336.996.6880
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes