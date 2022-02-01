This pizza chain will PAY you to NOT do delivery?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza! The promotion continues through May 22.
Here’s how it works:
Place a carryout order of $5 or more online or through the Domino’s app, then earn a $3 Carryout Tip that can be applied towards another online carryout order of $5 or more the following week. The promotion runs through May 22, 2022.
Customers can redeem up to one $3 Carryout Tip per day.
https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/dominos-carryout-credit-rcna14261
