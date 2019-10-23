Pink is NOT just a color…

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Former Carolina Panther running back DeAngelo Williams is dedicated to fighting breast cancer because for him, the matter is personal.

NBC News reports that since 2015, Williams has paid for more than 500 mammograms through his non-profit organization. Williams was inspired by his mother, Sandra, and her four sisters who all passed away from breast cancer.

Williams’ mother was only 53-years-old when she died from the disease.

“Pink is not a color. It’s a culture for me. To all the survivors and all the ones going through it, we love you. You’re not alone. We will continue this fight against breast cancer.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/october/former-nfl-star-deangelo-williams-pays-for-more-than-500-mammograms-in-honor-of-his-late-mother