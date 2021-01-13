Pilot Mountain on a specialty license plate

The Pilot Mountain Community are working with Friends of the Sauratown Mountains to create a specialty license plate. 300 applications must be collected with payment for submission to the DMV. The group is about one-third of the way towards their goal. Check out the News Blog for details!

The specialty plate will generate a stream of income for Friends to be used for projects not covered by the State at Pilot Mountain State Park as North Carolina vehicle license plates are purchased. Twenty dollars of the $30 fee will go towards work at Pilot Mountain State Park by Friends. http://bit.ly/2XBwtRn