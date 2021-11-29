Search
Pilot Mountain Fire 2021. Ways to help…

Verne HillNov 29, 2021

“Folks can make contributions at the town’s website www.PilotMountainNC.org – click on the “Pilot Mountain Fire 2021” link at the top of the page. Donations will be given to the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department and the Pilot Rescue & EMS. Thank you for bringing our story to your listeners!”

-Mayor Evan Cockerham, Town of Pilot Mountain    www.PilotMountainNC.org

Update: Pilot Mountain State Park remains CLOSED (indefinitely) after a wildfire started on the north side of Pilot Mountain Saturday afternoon (Nov 27).  The NEW wildfire – fueled by dry and windy conditions – has consumed over 250 acres.

Please keep the firefighters on the scene in your prayers…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/fire-at-pilot-mountain-state-park-grows-to-more-than-250-acres/article_8651864c-

 

Verne Hill

