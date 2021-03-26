Piedmont Plus Senior Games & SilverArts

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs are being held this year and will have in person activities with safety protocols in place. Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts is hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation and Parks Department and represents the residents of Forsyth and Stokes counties, but is open to anyone who has had a North Carolina address for at least three months.

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games include athletic events like softball, golf, swimming, archery, pickleball, race walking, bowling and more. Winners of each event are awarded with a gold, silver or bronze medal. Individuals compete for awards in their own gender and age category within five-year increments. Athletes placing in these local qualifying events are invited to participate in the North Carolina Senior Games held in Raleigh.

Additionally, SilverArts is a program to keep senior adults healthy, active and involved by providing a forum for showcasing creative talents in visual, heritage, literary and performing arts. If you like to paint, quilt, crochet, sing or write, consider sharing your talent while you meet new people and enjoy friendly competition. The arts competitions receive awards just like the athletic events.

To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and recreation centers.

Chuck Vestal at 336-727-2325 or email to chuckv@cityofws.org.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-senior-games-and-silverarts-will-be-held-this-year/article_1ce8a2e0-8901-11eb-8939-a339a9b54a15.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1