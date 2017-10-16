Search
Piedmont Opera: 'La Lunch' with "Silent Night" cast (TUE)

Piedmont Opera: ‘La Lunch’ with “Silent Night” cast (TUE)

Verne HillOct 16, 2017Comments Off on Piedmont Opera: ‘La Lunch’ with “Silent Night” cast (TUE)

La Lunch, hosted by James Allbritten, general director and conductor of the production, and principal cast members, is a chance to meet with members of our cast and the artistic team to gather insights and ask questions.

Piedmont Opera will present ‘La Lunch’ with the cast of “Silent Night” this Tuesday (OCT 17) noon-1:30pm.   Location: Bookmarks bookstore on West Fourth Street (#110)

Admission, $20, includes lunch. Register at www.piedmontopera.org.

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostOctober is Clergy Appreciation Month
