Piedmont Opera: ‘La Lunch’ with “Silent Night” cast (TUE)

La Lunch, hosted by James Allbritten, general director and conductor of the production, and principal cast members, is a chance to meet with members of our cast and the artistic team to gather insights and ask questions.

Piedmont Opera will present ‘La Lunch’ with the cast of “Silent Night” this Tuesday (OCT 17) noon-1:30pm. Location: Bookmarks bookstore on West Fourth Street (#110)

Admission, $20, includes lunch. Register at www.piedmontopera.org.