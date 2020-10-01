Phrase 3 begins Oct 02 at 5pm

North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of easing restrictions this Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 pm.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators. Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less. Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-169-FAQ_0.pdf



Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy. The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. The 11 PM curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.



No-cost testing events are being deployed across the state, new contact tracers are bolstering the efforts of local health departments, and personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable. Also, a new NCDHHS app, SlowCOVIDNC, is notifying users of exposure to the virus.

More info: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc