If your phone is stolen, do these 5 things immediately

Phone missing? Stop everything and do this.
*Call your phone
If you’re lucky, your phone wasn’t actually stolen—just forgotten or left behind.
* Track it
Make sure you turn on the tracking app on your phone before.
* Notify your provider
When you contact your wireless provider, you should also suspend your service in order to avoid any unauthorized usage charges.
* Call the police
Even if the police are unable to help you locate your phone, that police report has some benefits.
* Wipe your phone remotely
This is definitely a last resort, but if someone’s able to crack your phone, you don’t want to give them any chances to steal your data.
http://smartphones.reviewed.com/features/the-5-things-you-should-do-immediately-if-your-phone-is-stolen?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab
