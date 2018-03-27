If your phone is stolen, do these 5 things immediately

Phone missing? Stop everything and do this.

*Call your phone

If you’re lucky, your phone wasn’t actually stolen—just forgotten or left behind.

* Track it

Make sure you turn on the tracking app on your phone before.

* Notify your provider

When you contact your wireless provider, you should also suspend your service in order to avoid any unauthorized usage charges.

* Call the police

Even if the police are unable to help you locate your phone, that police report has some benefits.

* Wipe your phone remotely

This is definitely a last resort, but if someone’s able to crack your phone, you don’t want to give them any chances to steal your data.

http://smartphones.reviewed.com/features/the-5-things-you-should-do-immediately-if-your-phone-is-stolen?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab