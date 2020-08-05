Phase 2 update expected today from Gov Cooper

Today at 4pm…

Governor Cooper and members of the NC Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on the reopening status of North Carolina and COVID 19 at 4pm Wednesday, August 05, 2020.

Live stream here: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update

*North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” thru at least Friday, August 7 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside, where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…