PFO Closure explained.

PFO (Patent foramen ovale) closure is a routine procedure to close holes in the upper chambers of the heart. PFO are holes in the wall that separates the two upper chambers of your heart. These conditions are present at birth (congenital). However, some people don’t know they have one of these conditions until they reach adulthood.

Read more: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Treatment/p/Patent-Foramen-Ovale-and-Atrial-Septal-Defect-Closure

Dr. Sanjay Gandhi, interventional cardiologist with Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, discussed treatment options with Keith Davis (Keith + wife Emily own FleetFeet Winston-Salem and New Balance stores on Stratford Road). It was decided that Keith would have a procedure called a PFO closure to fix the hole and reduce his risk for a future stroke. See Video… https://www.wakehealth.edu/Stories/Patients/Keith-Davis

Note: Dr Gandhi is my Cardiologist that will be doing the PFO Closure procedure on Thursday morning, Dec 9, 2021 at Baptist. The ‘closure’ of my ‘heart-hole’ was recommended to help reduce another ‘stroke’. A blood clot that travelled through the hole in my heart likely caused my ‘mini stroke’ back in March 2021.

Thanks for your prayers! Verne