PEW: Shrinking majority believe biblical account of birth of Jesus depicts actual events

PEW: Shrinking majority believe biblical account of birth of Jesus depicts actual events

Verne Hill Dec 14, 2017

Sobering.  A new Pew Research Center survey says there has been a noticeable decline in the percentage of U.S. adults who say they believe the biblical elements of the Christmas story were actual historical events. The four elements they cite found in Scripture say Jesus was born to a virgin, that the wise men were guided by a star and brought gifts for baby Jesus, that the birth of Jesus was announced by angels from the Lord and that Jesus was laid in a manger as an infant.

76% of Christians believe in all four elements of the Christmas story (down from 81% in 2014).  This decline has been particularly pronounced among white mainline Protestants, according to Pew.

Overall, 57% of Americans now believe in all four of these elements of the Christmas story, down from 65% in 2014.

 

*About half of all Americans plan to attend church services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

*55% of U.S. adults say they celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday

 

The Pew report is based on 1,503 phone (cell and landline) interviews with adults 18 years and older living in all fifty states. Researchers conducted the interviews Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2017.

CBN News / Pew Research  https://goo.gl/bG6G2G

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
