While cohabitation is on the rise, data from Pew Research and other sources continue to show that married Americans enjoy greater overall happiness, as well as greater satisfaction with their relationships…in most areas.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/married-people-have-happier-healthier-relationships-than-unmarried-couples-who/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- PEW: Married people happier, healthier… - November 21, 2019
- HPU Poll: Less than half to go Black Friday Shopping - November 21, 2019
- Thursday News, November 21, 2019 - November 21, 2019