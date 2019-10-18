PEW: Americans less likely to say they are Christian

The portion of Americans with ‘no religious affiliation’ continues to rise, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

Based on telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, Pew researchers finding that 65% of American adults now describe themselves as Christian.

Meanwhile, those that call themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” now stands at 26%. *Both Protestant and Roman Catholic dominations continue to shrink…

43% of U.S. adults identify as Protestants, while 20% are Catholic.

Also in decline: church attendance and charitable giving to religious organizations.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-are-now-much-less-likely-to-say-they-are-christian-2019-10-17