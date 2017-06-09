Search
Petition: Senator Bernie Sanders pushing the “No religion test’?

Verne HillJun 09, 2017

Article VI (6) of the U.S. Constitution states that  “no religious test shall  ever be required as a qualification to any office under the United States.”

On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) flirted with the boundaries of this rule during a confirmation hearing for Russell Vought, President Trump’s nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Things got heated during Vought’s nomination hearing Wednesday when Sanders attacked him about past comments Vought made about Muslims.

“Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology,” Vought wrote on a conservative blog called The Resurgent. “They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”

Vought wrote the post last year in defense of his alma mater, Wheaton College, for forcing out a professor who said Christians and Muslims “worship the same God.”     CBN News https://goo.gl/TEoCDW

Vought wrote an article back in January 2016 about a fight at the nominee’s alma mater, Wheaton College. The Christian school had fired a political-science professor, Larycia Hawkins, for a Facebook post intended to express solidarity with Muslims. Vought disagreed with Hawkins’s post and defended the school in an article for the conservative website The Resurgent. 

Sanders responded in anger after Russell Vought answered a question about his belief that salvation is found alone through Jesus Christ. Sanders declared Mr. Vought is “really not someone who this country is supposed to be about.”   https://goo.gl/Wb14FD

 

Our US Constitution guarantees there will be no religious litmus test. Americans should never be forced to choose between their faith and public service. Should Senator Sanders apologize for his statements?

Check out the petition from the Family Research Council.   Let Bernie know how you feel…

Petition:    https://goo.gl/zR2aew

 

Verne Hill

