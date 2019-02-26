Petition: Keep Jay Melton as a Walmart Greeter in Marion

Walmart is changing the job requirements for front-door greeters in a way that appears to disproportionately affect workers with disabilities. NPR
For more than 15 years, Jay Melton has worked as a greeter at the Walmart in Marion where he always welcomed customers with a smile and a friendly hello. But now Melton, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, may lose his job because the retail giant is changing the ‘greeter’ requirements… Sign the petition to save Jay’s job at Walmart.
Petition link: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/524/357/425/keep-jay-melton-at-walmart/
