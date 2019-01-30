Petition: Conservative group urging NFL head to keep Big Game family friendly

PETITION: Urge NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the entertainment and advertisements during Super Bowl LIII (53) clean and family friendly. Don’t forget to forward this email to your family and friends today!
To the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell
Many families with children watch the game, so I urge you and the NFL to keep the Super Bowl LIII halftime show and commercials family friendly
Sign Petition NOW: https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/urge-the-nfl-to-keep-it-clean/
The LA Rams vs the New England Patriots will play in Super Bowl 53 this Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta. Kick off around 6:30pm on CBS. Both teams won their divisional games in OT !
