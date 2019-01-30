Search
Petition: Conservative group urging NFL head to keep Big Game family friendly

Jan 30, 2019

PETITION: Urge NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the entertainment and advertisements during Super Bowl LIII (53) clean and family friendly.  Don’t forget to forward this email to your family and friends today!

https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/urge-the-nfl-to-keep-it-clean/

 

To the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell

I encourage the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the entertainment and advertisements clean during Super Bowl LIII airing on Sunday, February 3, 2019 on CBS. I know you weigh in heavily on these decisions and appreciate your cooperation so that the game is suitable for fans of all ages to watch.

Many families with children watch the game, so I urge you and the NFL to keep the Super Bowl LIII halftime show and commercials family friendly

Sign Petition NOW: https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/urge-the-nfl-to-keep-it-clean/

 

The LA Rams vs the New England Patriots will play in Super Bowl 53 this Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta. Kick off around 6:30pm on CBS.  Both teams won their divisional games in OT ! 

