Petition: Ask FOX Sports to allow Pro-Life ad during the Super Bowl

Verne HillJan 29, 2020Comments Off on Petition: Ask FOX Sports to allow Pro-Life ad during the Super Bowl

Faces of Choice’, a new pro-life organization dedicated to sharing the stories of ‘abortion survivors’ has been trying for more than six months to purchase ad time during the Super Bowl, but FOX / Fox Sports has repeatedly ignored them.

Petition: Sign your name and ask FOX TV and FOX Sports to air the Faces of Choice 30-second ad and let the voices of abortion survivors be heard during the Super Bowl.  Details on the News Blog and on our Facebook page

https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/28/fox-refuses-pro-life-groups-super-bowl-commercial-featuring-abortion-survivors/

 

