Perspective: “At that moment, basketball is not important.”

After their teammate collapsed on the court in a terrifying scene, South Carolina State’s players wanted to honor him by resuming the game.
Tyvoris Solomon was taken to a hospital after collapsing during the first half of the Bulldogs’ 103-71 loss at North Carolina State on Saturday. A Rex Hospital spokeswoman said Solomon was in fair condition.
S.C. State assistant coach Rio Pitt said afterward that Solomon was “up and aware” at the hospital.
South Carolina State said Saturday night that Solomon was awake and responsive and would remain in the hospital for tests and observation.
“It puts everything else in perspective,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “At that moment, basketball is not important.”
Players and coaches from both teams looked on with concern as Solomon received medical attention.
Pitt said S.C. State coach Murray Garvin dropped to his knees in prayer.
“We weren’t even worried about basketball anymore. It was more just concern for that kid and his family and hoping that he’s all right. You try to lose yourself in the game. But when something like that happens, you forget all about basketball and worry about life.”
