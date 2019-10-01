Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Perfect Fall Wedding? The couple wasn’t planning on THIS…

Perfect Fall Wedding? The couple wasn’t planning on THIS…

Verne HillOct 01, 2019Comments Off on Perfect Fall Wedding? The couple wasn’t planning on THIS…

Like

For 11 months, Brittany and Sean Tuohy had planned what they thought would be the perfect FALL wedding. The couple booked a venue in Spokane, Washington, for Saturday, hoping it would be a pleasant FALL day.

They wanted the changing fall leaves to be the backdrop of their wedding and planned nearly the entire event to be outside.

Brittany checked the weather for three months. The forecast said it would be sunny and 75 degrees, the weather every bride hopes for…for an outdoor wedding!

But that sun turned to rain a week before their wedding.

And then it turned to snow.

It wasn’t the kind of snow that falls gracefully from the sky, though.

It was a full-blown snowstorm.

It had never snowed on September 28 in Spokane before…

The storm was record-breaking, according to the National Weather Service.

The couple had to quickly move their wedding indoors.

They got married on the stage where their reception was.

The weather didn’t stop them from getting some phenomenal photos, though. The bride and groom rushed outside to make sure they had photos of their day — they only had several minutes.

Photographer Jaime Fletcher said she was panicking internally when she arrived. She expected the couple to feel the same, but the whole wedding party was laughing and having fun.

In the three years Fletcher has been taking wedding photos, she’s never experienced weather conditions like this. Usually, she spends 45 minutes to an hour taking bride and groom portraits. For this wedding, she only had about 10 minutes to shoot the couple and the bridal party.

She took about 100 photos. She usually shoots three times that number.

When it was all said and done… the pics are priceless, so are the memories.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/30/they-planned-the-perfect-fall-wedding-then-a-snowstorm-hit

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThis South Davidson High School junior was just doing what he thought was right!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Students: BringYour Bible to School this Thursday (Oct 3)

Verne HillOct 02, 2019

NC Real ID: What you need to know

Verne HillOct 02, 2019

Vaping Crisis: ‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’

Verne HillOct 02, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
2
Wed
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Oct 2 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Oct 2 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 2 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
Oct
4
Fri
all-day Jim Cole @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Jim Cole @ Dixie Classic Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 all-day
Jim Cole will perform on the Clock Tower Stage at the Dixie Classic Fair! Show times: 3:00, 5:00, 7:00 & 9:00pm http://www.dcfair.com    
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes