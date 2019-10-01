Perfect Fall Wedding? The couple wasn’t planning on THIS…

For 11 months, Brittany and Sean Tuohy had planned what they thought would be the perfect FALL wedding. The couple booked a venue in Spokane, Washington, for Saturday, hoping it would be a pleasant FALL day.

They wanted the changing fall leaves to be the backdrop of their wedding and planned nearly the entire event to be outside.

Brittany checked the weather for three months. The forecast said it would be sunny and 75 degrees, the weather every bride hopes for…for an outdoor wedding!

But that sun turned to rain a week before their wedding.

And then it turned to snow.

It wasn’t the kind of snow that falls gracefully from the sky, though.

It was a full-blown snowstorm.

It had never snowed on September 28 in Spokane before…

The storm was record-breaking, according to the National Weather Service.

The couple had to quickly move their wedding indoors.

They got married on the stage where their reception was.

The weather didn’t stop them from getting some phenomenal photos, though. The bride and groom rushed outside to make sure they had photos of their day — they only had several minutes.

Photographer Jaime Fletcher said she was panicking internally when she arrived. She expected the couple to feel the same, but the whole wedding party was laughing and having fun.

In the three years Fletcher has been taking wedding photos, she’s never experienced weather conditions like this. Usually, she spends 45 minutes to an hour taking bride and groom portraits. For this wedding, she only had about 10 minutes to shoot the couple and the bridal party.

She took about 100 photos. She usually shoots three times that number.

When it was all said and done… the pics are priceless, so are the memories.

