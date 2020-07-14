‘Pen pal’ project for residents at North Pointe of Archdale

The pen pal program seems to be a huge hit with residents.

In the age of social distancing and hefty nursing home visitor restrictions, residents at North Pointe assisted living facility of Archdale, get bored.

Staff started a ‘pen pal’ project for residents a couple of weeks ago.

In just a few weeks, North Pointe has received a letter from someone in every state across the nation. The company that runs North Pointe has 13 other locations in NC.

Here is the address if you are interested…

North Pointe of Archdale – Pen Pal Project PO Box 14037

Archdale, North Carolina 27263

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-penpal-seniors-assisted-living-letters-write-archdale/

http://www.VictorianSeniorCare.com