Peak of the Orionid meteor shower this weekend

Peak of the Orionid meteor shower this weekend

Verne HillOct 19, 2017

The latest meteor shower should be visible both Friday and Saturday nights. The best viewing will be between midnight and dawn.

(USA Today)   Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend: You’ll be able to see one of the year’s best space shows — the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.

“The Orionids are popular among stargazers because all of its individual shooting stars are fragments of the most famous comet of all time, Halley’s Comet,” Slooh astronomer Bob Berman said.

The shower should be visible both Friday and Saturday nights, and the best viewing will be between midnight and dawn.

Though the meteors will emanate from the eastern horizon, they will streak across the entire sky and will be visible from anywhere on Earth, according to NASA. By dawn, they should be high in the Southern sky, Sky and Telescope said.

From a dark site, you might see a maximum of about 10 to 15 meteors per hour, said Bruce McClure of EarthSky.

The meteors that streak across the sky are some of the fastest and brightest among meteor showers because the Earth is hitting the stream of particles almost head-on, according to Space.com.

Why are they called the Orionids? “Meteors in annual showers are named for the point in our sky from which they appear to radiate,” according to EarthSky’s Deborah Byrd. “The radiant point for the Orionids is in the direction of the famous constellation Orion the Hunter.”

This year will be a particularly good year for viewing the Orionids since the peak of the shower falls just days after the new moon, meaning there will be little natural light pollution for the shower to compete with, AccuWeather said.

If you miss this shower, you can still catch the Leonids in November and the Geminds in December.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/science/2017/10/19/orionid-meteor-shower-peaks-weekend/781077001/

 

Verne Hill

