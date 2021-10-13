Peak color slowed in Northern mountains

Weekly update: Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 13, 2021)

From warm and wet last week in the northern mountains to being dry and warm this week (so far) will ‘slow down’ color development a few days in the High Country..

-Peak color is now expected next week into next weekend at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at App State

