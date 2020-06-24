Uptown Lexington is the location for a Peaceful Rally for First Responders happening this Saturday (June 27) around 6pm. Location: Near the Lexington Police station…
Thanks to Mitch Garmer (a local firefighter) for organizing this special event!!
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.garmer?epa=SEARCH_BOX
Mitch says on Facebook: I have ensured the local government that we are having a peaceful demonstration to support our first responders. There is no underlying agenda. Any show of force (open carry weapons) is strongly discouraged. Several first responders (off duty) will be on-hand in case of a medical emergency.
