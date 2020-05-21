PBS Memorial Day event pre-recorded, without crowds this Sunday

The National Memorial Day Concert happens Sunday, May 24 at 8pm on PBS.
The annual Memorial Day event shown on PBS remembers and honors Americans who ‘paid the ultimate sacrifice’ for our country. This year’s show will be expanded to salute medical workers struggling to treat people sick with COVID-19.
This year’s program will be pre-recorded without a live crowd due to COVID restrictions.
Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna return as co-hosts.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/april/pbs-memorial-day-concert-shifts-to-tv-event-because-of-virus
