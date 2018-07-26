PBS: “A Chef’s Life” is wrapping after five seasons

“A Chef’s Life” features NC chef Vivian Howard and her family as they ‘do life’ while running 2 restaurants. Howard, who lives near Kinston, is expected to start a new food-centric series on PBS next year.
A final one-hour “Chef’s Life” special will air on PBS in October (Oct 22). www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/a-chef-s-life-to-end-after–year-run
