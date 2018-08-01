PBS to air the acclaimed documentary on Fred Rogers

The acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” highlighting the mission (and career) of Fred Rogers will be aired on the PBS series “Independent Lens”.

Public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An air date for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” documentary film is TBA…

Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

https://apnews.com/481f0064a4354f8eb13e1408272a0f7f