PBS to air the acclaimed documentary on Fred Rogers

Verne HillAug 01, 2018

The acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” highlighting the mission (and career) of Fred Rogers will be aired on the PBS series “Independent Lens”.

Public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”     This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An air date for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” documentary film is TBA…

Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
