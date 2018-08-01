The acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” highlighting the mission (and career) of Fred Rogers will be aired on the PBS series “Independent Lens”.
Public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An air date for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” documentary film is TBA…
Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
https://apnews.com/481f0064a4354f8eb13e1408272a0f7f
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Netflix: Adding more faith-based, family-friendly shows? - August 1, 2018
- Tip: Getting kids to eat apples - August 1, 2018
- PBS to air the acclaimed documentary on Fred Rogers - August 1, 2018