“Paws in the Park” at Tanglewood Festival of Lights (Nov 14)

IT’S A WALK IN THE PARK! Hosted by Humane Society of Davie County. Proceeds from Paws in the Park help rescue homeless dogs and cats through the Humane Society of Davie County. Come walk through the magical Tanglewood Festival of Lights with your pet on November 14th!

Thanks to Carrie DuPre –Marketing Manager with the Humane Society of Davie County for stopping by the studios bearing gifts!

www.davienchumane.org 336-751-5214

PAWS IN THE PARK

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Clemmons, N.C.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Registration, dining, and shopping open 5:30pm – 9:30pm Walking Trail open 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Make plans to bring your friends or pets to Paws in the Park. Come walk through the magical Tanglewood Festival of Lights in Clemmons, NC on November 14th, rain or moonshine. Help us provide second chances for abandoned animals while you have a magical evening with your best four-pawed friend.

Event Activities:

– Enjoy DINNER at our food truck rodeo

– Get an early start on your holiday SHOPPING with HSDC & Vendors

– STROLL through the enchanted light display with your pups and friends

This unique event gives you the opportunity to bring your best four-pawed friends with you to walk through the enchanting Tanglewood Festival of Lights. Love cats and dogs? Paws in the Park welcomes all animal lovers to walk with or without your favorite four pawed friend. Proceeds from Paws in the Park help rescue homeless dogs and cats.

Ticket Prices increase at the gate. BUY NOW TO SAVE!

Ticket Prices:

Advanced Adult: $20

Two Advanced Adult Tickets: $35

Advanced Family Pass: $40 *Two adults and all accompanying children. Children are considered from ages 12 – 2. Toddlers 2 and under are free

Single Child: $10

Traffic is asked to arrive at the back gate of Tanglewood.

Directions to the Back Gate Entrance from the Front Gate Entrance of the park:

Turn right onto HWY 158/Clemmons Road.

In approximately 1.5 miles turn right onto Middlebrook Road.

For 1.5 miles stay on Middlebrook Rd until it comes to a stop and there are train tracks in front of you.

Turn right onto Idols Road.

In approximately 1 mile stay on Idols Road. There will be a red and white sign that says TANGLEWOOD.

Turn right and you have made it to the back entrance of the park.