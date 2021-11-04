STROLL through Tanglewood Park and enjoy the Festival of Lights display with your ‘furry friends’!
Paws in the Park happening 2 nights: Monday and Tuesday evenings (Nov 8 + 9, 2021).
Advance Ticket Purchase is required.
*Festive Christmas Lights, Food truck rodeo, SHOPPING and more.
This a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Davie County (contributing to important programs such as spay/neuter, adoption, and community pet food pantry).
NOTE: Advance Ticket Purchase is required.
Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific date/time, November 8 or 9 at 5:30 or 7:00pm. Purchase tickets and event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/paws-in-the-park-2021. Questions? Email admin@hsdavie.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Veterans Parade in Winston-Salem, Saturday morning - November 4, 2021
- Paws in the Park 2021 - November 4, 2021
- Thursday News, November 04, 2021 - November 4, 2021