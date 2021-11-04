Paws in the Park 2021

STROLL through Tanglewood Park and enjoy the Festival of Lights display with your ‘furry friends’!

Paws in the Park happening 2 nights: Monday and Tuesday evenings (Nov 8 + 9, 2021).

Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

*Festive Christmas Lights, Food truck rodeo, SHOPPING and more.

This a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Davie County (contributing to important programs such as spay/neuter, adoption, and community pet food pantry).

