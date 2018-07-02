Patriotic Poll: The best of America

USA Today polling Americans ahead of Independence Day
The nation’s Founding Fathers (our original politicians) rank near the top of a list of things Americans say symbolize the BEST about the United States. The absolute worst? Today’s politicians.
BTW: The most highly regarded profession are nurses, followed closely by school teachers.
*The most highly regarded national value is kindness to strangers, followed by speaking English and believing in God. The value rated as symbolizing the worst about America is political correctness.
*Opinion: The 24 hour news cycle is exhausting. Across party lines, roughly seven in 10 Americans agreed with the statement, “I feel fatigued watching the news.”
*The border and immigration: “Having secure borders” gets a relatively high poll rating while “welcoming (legal) immigrants and refugees” was a close second, in the USA Today patriotic poll…
Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/07/02/poll-proud-american-july-4th-but-pride-america-less-so/747954002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Neuroscientists: Visit The Beach Regularly… - July 2, 2018
- Discounts and deals for Vets / active duty personel - July 2, 2018
- IKEA testing a buy back of its used furniture - July 2, 2018