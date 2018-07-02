Patriotic Poll: The best of America

USA Today polling Americans ahead of Independence Day

The nation’s Founding Fathers (our original politicians) rank near the top of a list of things Americans say symbolize the BEST about the United States. The absolute worst? Today’s politicians.

BTW: The most highly regarded profession are nurses, followed closely by school teachers.

*The most highly regarded national value is kindness to strangers, followed by speaking English and believing in God. The value rated as symbolizing the worst about America is political correctness.

*Opinion: The 24 hour news cycle is exhausting. Across party lines, roughly seven in 10 Americans agreed with the statement, “I feel fatigued watching the news.”

*The border and immigration: “Having secure borders” gets a relatively high poll rating while “welcoming (legal) immigrants and refugees” was a close second, in the USA Today patriotic poll…

