Pat Robertson is stepping away from The 700 Club.

New: Pat Robertson is stepping down as daily host of The 700 Club.

Robertson’s son Gordon will take over as full-time host of the program. The CBN Founder will stay busy, teaching students at Regent University (which he founded in 1977) and ‘visiting’ CBN broadcasts as news warrants.

The news was announced on Friday. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/september/pat-robertson-steps-down-as-daily-host-of-the-700-club-after-60-years-of-history-making-tv-ministry