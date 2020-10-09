October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month!

Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries shares more with Verne and Wally about a special event for area pastors in October…

Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day

Thursday October 29th from 11am til 1pm

Location: WBFJ PARKING LOT (1249 Trade street)

Look for the Energize Ministries bus and the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine. Food Truck. Door Prizes for Pastors. Plus, a $100 hole in one Gift Card / cornhole toss. ALL FREE for area PASTORS. But you must pre-register online at https://energizeministries.com/pastorsmonth/

The mission of Energize Ministries is…

To provide encouragement, refreshment, and recreation to pastors and their families. To educate, encourage, and equip a nation of Christians to provide ongoing care and pray support of their own pastors and spiritual leaders.

Our vision is to establish a new standard of pastoral care and realize a radical change in the way church returns care for our nation’s pastors, ministry leaders, and their families.

Our purpose is to provide proactive, preventive care to pastors, ministry leaders and their families; and to continually engage the body of Christ to do the same. www.energizeministries.com