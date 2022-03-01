Is your passport ready for travel?

Your passport could be invalid, even if it’s not expired? Before you travel internationally, Team Clark Howard suggests…

Check your passport’s expiration date.

Check the specific passport rules for the country you plan to visit.

Is your passport nearing expiration? If you’re planning on traveling to a foreign land within the next 12 months, renew your passport well ahead of your trip, even if it still has a few months left on it.

Cost to renew your passport: Around $130, but it could surpass $200 when you add processing fees for rush jobs.

More info: https://clark.com/travel/passport-expiration-date-travel-abroad/