Passion Week Focus: The Mount of Olives

During biblical times, the Mount of Olives was covered with ancient olive trees, and is one mountain north of Mt. Zion with breathtaking views of the Old City, the City of David, and the Kidron Valley.

It was here where Jesus encouraged His disciples and gave them their instructions after He would be crucified (Matthew 24).

It’s worthwhile considering that this mount is not only a geographical link between the desert and the fertile hills of Jerusalem – it is also the spiritual link between heaven and earth or life and death. During the time of the First and Second Temples, the Mount of Olives was the place where the high priest used to slaughter and burn the ‘Red Cow’, whose ashes purify those who are impure at the Temple. https://www.land-of-the-bible.com/content/mount-olives