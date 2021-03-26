Search
Passion Week: Family Friendly Activities

Verne HillMar 26, 2021Comments Off on Passion Week: Family Friendly Activities

Passion Week Timeline: Follow Jesus and the disciples during Passion Week

Links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   https://www.wbfj.fm/passion-week-timeline-2/

 

HOLY WEEK: EASTER ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY from Focus on the Family

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/holy-week-and-easter-activities-for-the-whole-family/

 

From the ‘Purposeful Mom’ website…

Here are some easy and worship-filled ideas for families for celebrating Holy Week at home with your kids!

For each day of this week, starting with Palm Sunday and through Easter Saturday, you’ll find Scripture verses to read, a suggested craft or activity that I’ve found around the internet and reflection questions to ask to help your kids understand the Bible verses even better!   https://thepurposefulmom.com/how-to-celebrate-holy-week-at-home.html

  

REZ ROLLS:  A fun Easter treat that teaches children (and adults!) the real reason behind the holiday of Easter. These resurrection rolls are so easy to make and absolutely delicious!

https://www.yummyhealthyeasy.com/easter-resurrection-rolls/

 

Verne Hill

