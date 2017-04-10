Walk the steps of Jesus and his disciples, visiting each of the major events that occurred during our Savior’s week of Passion.

Holy Week – Timeline: Daily events and scripture references to help understand the final week of Jesus on earth. (Hit ‘NEXT’ to advance to additional days) http://goo.gl/1B4P96

Palm Sunday (April 09)

Hosanna: Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline.htm#step-heading

Monday (April 10)

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple

http://goo.gl/t6Sy54

Tuesday (April 11)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus… http://goo.gl/BzB2FC

-Jesus Criticizes the Religious Leaders

-Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age (later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’)

-Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus http://goo.gl/BzB2FC

Wednesday (April 12)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover. http://goo.gl/r2rUPL

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline_4.htm

Thursday (April 13) Passover / Betrayal

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper)…then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline_5.htm

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

Good Friday (April 14) Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus the Christ

http://goo.gl/WMSYL2

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

http://christianity.about.com/od/biblefactsandlists/qt/sevenlastwords.htm

Saturday (April 15)

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

http://goo.gl/8oDSwM

Sunday (April 16) Resurrection Sunday

THE most important event of the Christian faith. “He has risen indeed…”

http://goo.gl/95L1xH