Passion: Holy Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 10, 2017Comments Off on Passion: Holy Week Timeline

Walk the steps of Jesus and his disciples, visiting each of the major events that occurred during our Savior’s week of Passion. 

Holy Week – Timeline:  Daily events and scripture references to help understand the final week of Jesus on earth.  (Hit ‘NEXT’ to advance to additional days)    http://goo.gl/1B4P96

 

 

Palm Sunday (April 09) 

Hosanna: Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline.htm#step-heading

 

 

Monday (April 10)

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple

http://goo.gl/t6Sy54

 

 

Tuesday (April 11)   

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…  http://goo.gl/BzB2FC

-Jesus Criticizes the Religious Leaders

-Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age   (later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’)

-Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus   http://goo.gl/BzB2FC

 

 

Wednesday (April 12)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover. http://goo.gl/r2rUPL

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline_4.htm

 

 

Thursday (April 13)  Passover / Betrayal

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper)…then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline_5.htm

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.”  Luke 22:19-20

 

 

Good Friday (April 14)  Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus the Christ

http://goo.gl/WMSYL2

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

http://christianity.about.com/od/biblefactsandlists/qt/sevenlastwords.htm

 

 

Saturday (April 15) 

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

http://goo.gl/8oDSwM

 

 

Sunday (April 16)  Resurrection Sunday

THE most important event of the Christian faith. He has risen indeed…”

http://goo.gl/95L1xH

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
