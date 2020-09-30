Search
Passings in the world of music…

Verne Hill Sep 30, 2020

*Singer Helen Reddy, best known for her hit song, “I Am Woman,” has died in Los Angeles. Reddy was 78. The Australia-born musician had Addison’s disease and was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.  Reddy was also known for her songs “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby,” “You and Me Against the World”

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/helen-reddy-i-am-woman-singer-dead-78

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-54350248

 

*Singer, songwriter Mac Davis passed away last night following heart surgery. He was 78.  Mac Davis wrote several ‘hits’ for others including “In the Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation” for Elvis Presley.  Plus hit songs for Kenny RogersDolly Parton, Glen Campbell, Tom Jones and Johnny Cash.

 “Mac Davis has been my client for over 40 years, and, more importantly, my best friend. He was a music legend, but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.”      -Longtime manager Jim Morey

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/country/9457389/mac-davis-dead?fbclid=IwAR05rzeXVI2B_xibqYrCD5DzRH6BsGsZyAxSMFThIdgWWQim89Hvnnvjz3w

 

 

Verne Hill

