The passing of music legend Charlie Daniels

Breaking: Music legend Charlie Daniels passed away early Monday morning from a stoke at a hospital near his home in Tennessee. He was 83.

Funeral arrangements are pending. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

“I’m not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ…”

During an interview with CBN three years ago, Daniels told Scott Ross that even with all of his accomplishments, there’s one thing that remained constant – his faith.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/july/country-music-hall-of-fame-member-charlie-daniels-passes-away-at-83

Check out Charlie Daniel’s performing “He’s Alive” with the World Outreach Church Worship Team…