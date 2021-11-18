Partial Lunar Eclipse, Full moon TONIGHT

Tonight’s ‘full moon’ will include a partial lunar eclipse – the longest in centuries. That partial lunar eclipse will darken the moon (turning it ‘red’) beginning around 2am.

*Peak viewing time will be around 4am early Friday morning.

BTW: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun and Moon align so that the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. *You may also get to experience the ‘Leonid Meteor Shower’ as well.

-If miss this partial eclipse, there will be two total Lunar Eclipses in 2022 – the first coming on May 15-16 and the second occurring on November 8th.

*November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon.

It’s also called the Frosty Moon or the Snow Moon.