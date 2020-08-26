Part-time Passion: What’s your ‘Side Hustle’?

As many as 45% of working Americans have a side hustle outside of their primary jobs, according to a 2019 Bankrate survey of 2,550 adults. Those side hustlers spend an average of 12 hours a week on their side gigs, and 73% of those side hustlers earn up to $500 per month.

First thought: Just get a part-time job.

That’s OK. But, what is your passion? What would you do for FREE (yet make a few dollars)?

Side Hustles that can make you some extra money…

Sell items on Ebay or Craigslist.

Rent your spare room on Airbnb.

Drive for Uber or Lyft.

Manage social media for small businesses.

Tutor over Skype

Do mystery shopping

Walk dogs

Babysit or become a nanny

Clean houses

