Event staff is needed in various areas for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Location: The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum – 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.
In addition to the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.
Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:
Ticket Sellers
Bartenders and Catering Servers
Guest Services Representatives
In House Security Staff
Parking Lot Staff
Ticket Takers
Ushers
Production Staff
Maintenance Staff
At The Fieldhouse Get Directions Find Parking
https://www.greensborocoliseum.com/events/detail/greensboro-coliseum-complex-tanger-center-job-fair
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wake Forest Baptist updated Visitation Policy (June 09) - June 9, 2021
- Part-Time Job Fair (today from 3-8pm) - June 9, 2021
- S@5: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness - June 9, 2021