Part-Time Job Fair (today from 3-8pm)

Event staff is needed in various areas for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Location: The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum – 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.

In addition to the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.

Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket Sellers

Bartenders and Catering Servers

Guest Services Representatives

In House Security Staff

Parking Lot Staff

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Production Staff

Maintenance Staff

