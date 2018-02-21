Search
Parkland Strong

Verne HillFeb 21, 2018Comments Off on Parkland Strong

Major League Baseball teams will honor victims of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (logo-ed) hats at spring training games this week.

Players from all 30 teams will wear the school hats during Players, managers, coaches and umpires will have the option of wearing the caps during pregame warm-ups for their exhibition openers.

Verne Hill

