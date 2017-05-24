Parenting: School Transitions and Kids

There are certain milestones that freeze-frame in a parent’s memory — the first time a baby sleeps through the night, the first tooth, the first word, the first step.

School transitions are especially important milestones, often bringing mixed feelings of excitement and apprehension. Ready or not, your child will start kindergarten, move up to middle school and high school, and ultimately graduate and launch out on his own. Take comfort in the words of Paul: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).

As you trust God to lead your family, be sure to celebrate each school transition and the significant accomplishment it represents. Below you’ll find ideas and tips to help make the school transitions easier, both for parents and for kids. Our hope is that these tools will equip your family for success from season to season.

