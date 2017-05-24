Parenting: Helping Your Student Transition from High School to College

Just as you have taken every opportunity to effectively help your student prepare for each stage of his education, now that your student is heading off to college, there’s still a bit more parenting work to do. Blog: Mari Fitz-Wynn
http://www.nche.com/article/helping_your_student_transition_high_school_college
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Kids Love Travel: Family Travel Mom ‘Michele Z’ (SUN@5) - May 24, 2017
- NCHE Homeschool Conference starts Thursday in Winston-Salem - May 24, 2017
- Looking for a second date? Order the Fried Chicken… - May 24, 2017