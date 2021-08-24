Search
Paralympics begin in Tokyo AUG 24 – SEPT 5, 2021

Verne HillAug 24, 2021

The Paralympics begin in Tokyo.

The athletes will be competing in 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo making their debut. The Paralympics run through September 5.

Catch LIVE coverage of the Games nightly from 9pm to 9am Eastern on NBC-SN and other platforms. Some events can also be viewed on NBC

https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/schedule

https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2020-tokyo-paralympic-games-tv-schedule

FYI: Afghanistan’s flag will be incorporated into the opening ceremony parade  even though Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Games because flights from the country were canceled. https://en.as.com/en/2021/08/24/olympic_games/1629767590_321972.html

 

 

Verne Hill

