Owners of Pulliam's Hotdogs to auction off collectibles

Owners of Pulliam’s Hotdogs to auction off collectibles

Verne Hill Jun 08, 2018

“My grandfather always told me there’s three things you can’t predict: the end of time, who a girl will marry and what an item will bring at auction,” he said. “We’ve had things we were going to throw away that sell for $500, you just never know.”

-Mark Flynt, owner of the iconic Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue commenting on Saturday morning ‘collectibles’ auction behind the store in Winston-Salem.

The owners of Pulliams Hot Dogs and Barbecue (The Flynt family) have been collecting ‘cool stuff’ for 60 years.  But the sheds behind Pulliam’s are quite full…  There will be a public auction this Saturday morning (10am) behind the restaurant on Walkertown Road.

Some of the items up for auction: pocket watches, thermometers, arcade penny duck shooting games, a diamond matchbook vending machine, vintage ammunition, old car parts, a Wurlitzer Jukebox, a Mickey Mouse Record Player, a vintage walnut coffin, WWII items, signed NASCAR items and a Campbell’s Soup display.  Even a variety of vintage (rear) Coca-Cola products in pristine condition.

Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue was started more than 100 years ago.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hot-dogs-and-collectibles-pulliam-s-to-auction-off-antiques/article_ddefcd6f-329a-57db-b7b3-4530f3c7c921.html

 

 

Weekend traffic Alert around Winston-Salem
