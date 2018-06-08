Owners of Pulliam’s Hotdogs to auction off collectibles

“My grandfather always told me there’s three things you can’t predict: the end of time, who a girl will marry and what an item will bring at auction,” he said. “We’ve had things we were going to throw away that sell for $500, you just never know.”

-Mark Flynt, owner of the iconic Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue commenting on Saturday morning ‘collectibles’ auction behind the store in Winston-Salem.

The owners of Pulliams Hot Dogs and Barbecue (The Flynt family) have been collecting ‘cool stuff’ for 60 years. But the sheds behind Pulliam’s are quite full… There will be a public auction this Saturday morning (10am) behind the restaurant on Walkertown Road.

Some of the items up for auction: pocket watches, thermometers, arcade penny duck shooting games, a diamond matchbook vending machine, vintage ammunition, old car parts, a Wurlitzer Jukebox, a Mickey Mouse Record Player, a vintage walnut coffin, WWII items, signed NASCAR items and a Campbell’s Soup display. Even a variety of vintage (rear) Coca-Cola products in pristine condition.

Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue was started more than 100 years ago.

