“Overwhelmed” Dr James Dobson shares about his recent visit to our southern border…

Fact: Border patrol stations along our southern border are holding 15,000 migrants right now – almost four times their capacity of 4,000. Ten years ago, 90% of illegals apprehended at the border were single males, mainly from Mexico. Now, more that 50% show up with babies and children….

A portion of Dr Dobson’s letter on visiting the southern border…

“Approximately 5,500 people (migrants) show up every day in districts organized along our southern U.S. border. McAllen is the site of only one of them, but it is the busiest and most besieged. The “refugees” arrive exhausted and ragged from walking hundreds of miles. Among them are large numbers of children, many of whom are unaccompanied by a caring adult. Last year, 382,000 aliens were apprehended for illegally crossing into this country and almost 100,000 of them were minors. Some of the kids have been abused along the way. Many of them carry lice, scabies or other diseases. Currently, the facility I visited is experiencing a flu epidemic, and there are no additional beds on which to lie. Some of the women have been raped. More than 70 people of all ages are sent to local hospitals daily along the southern border. Doctors and medical staff are overwhelmed by their patient load. Remember that word, “overwhelmed.”

“…the migrants aren’t the only victims of a broken system. The (Border) agents are openly hated by citizens who resent the work they do. They are routinely vilified and mocked and demonized. Their families are also subjected to ridicule. These agents need our appreciation and prayers. They have one of the most thankless jobs in America…

I promised the exhausted U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents that I would go home and tell as many people as possible what I had seen “up close and personal”

Read the entire letter form Dr Dobson…

https://drjamesdobson.org/about/july-newsletter-2019