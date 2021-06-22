Overnight road work along I-40 in Forsyth

Lane and ramp closures at various places along Interstate 40 in Forsyth County are coming next week as pavement and bridge work take place.

The N.C. DOT said drivers should be cautious as crews will be working near the flow of traffic in these areas, and that they should factor the detour into their commutes.

Weather permitting, the work will require the following lane or ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting on the following days:

*Sunday-Tuesday: Two of three lanes of I-40 East from just west of Lewisville Clemmons Road (mile marker 184) to the bridge over Muddy Creek (mile marker 185).

*Monday-Thursday: One of two lanes of Westgate Center Drive beneath the I-40 bridges, and the ramp from Peters Creek Parkway onto I-40 West. A detour will have drivers take I-40 East to the U.S. 52 interchange to access I-40 West.

*Wednesday-Thursday: Two of three lanes of I-40 East from the U.S. 421/I-40 split (mile marker 188) to just east of Hanes Mall Boulevard (mile marker 190).

