Overnight lane closures on Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem 

UPDATE: Overnight lane closures on Business 40 at the 4th street bridge in downtown Winston-Salem
Lane closures overnight TONIGHT thru 6am Thursday morning and again Thursday night thru 6am Friday morning. The Fourth Street Bridge will eventually be replaced and that section of street reopened as part of the project Business 40. https://is.gd/0ZdsS5
*Wednesday night, the left lane of westbound Business 40 as it approaches Peters Creek Parkway starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. At 10 p.m. all lanes will close and traffic will be diverted onto Peters Creek Parkway toward the detour route. The road will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.
*Thursday night, the eastbound lanes will close in a similar manner from the Cloverdale Avenue exit to Peters Creek Parkway. At 9 p.m. the left lane of Business 40 will close eastbound, followed by all lanes at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Help save Alfie… - April 26, 2018
- Thursday News, April 26, 2018 - April 26, 2018
- “Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94 - April 25, 2018